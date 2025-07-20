The son of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Jagath Vithana, who was arrested by officers of the Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit, is scheduled to be produced before court today.

Rasika Withana is scheduled to be presented before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested in Mathugama in connection with the alleged possession of an illegally assembled vehicle.

Based on information received by the Acting Inspector General of Police regarding a jeep registered using forged data, the Walana Anti-Vice Unit launched an investigation about four months ago.

Acting on intelligence that the vehicle was being driven in Matugama, officers launched a special operation in the area last afternoon. During the operation, the suspect who was driving the jeep was taken into custody along with the vehicle.

Subsequently, Rasika Withana was handed over to the Matugama Police.

Investigations have revealed that the jeep was illegally imported into the country and registered with the Department of Motor Traffic using forged documents.

Police suspect an individual attached to the Department of Motor Traffic may have assisted to register the vehicle.

Investigations have also revealed that the jeep was registered a second time under the name of a private company owned by Jagath Withana and was being used by his son.

During interrogation, Rasika Withana had stated that he purchased the jeep from Roshelle Melanie Abeygunawardena, the daughter of Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

Following this statement, police visited the residence of Roshelle Melanie Abeygunawardena in Nagoda, Kalutara last afternoon (19), but it was reported that she and her husband were not present at the time.