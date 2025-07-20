One dead, another injured in clash at Inamaluwa Teak Reserve in Sigiriya

An individual has died while another has sustained injuries following a clash that broke out in a ‘wadiya’ where labourers were staying, within the Inamaluwa Teak Reserve in Sigiriya.

The injured individual has been admitted to the Dambulla Base Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old resident of Moragollagama, Polpithigama, who was employed as a supervisor.

Two other individuals who were at the scene have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to preliminary investigations, the death resulted from a clash that began over a financial dispute and turned violent.

Reportedly, all four individuals involved had been working for a contractor hired to fell trees in the government-owned teak reserve.

The Sigiriya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.