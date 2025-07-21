Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday

July 21, 2025   11:06 am

The final rites of the late Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Sect, Most Venerable Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero is scheduled to take place with state sponsorship on Thursday (24).

The funeral ceremony will be held at the Asgiriya Police Ground in Kandy, according to a communique issued by the Temple of Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The remains of the late Thero will be taken to the Liyangastenna Purana Viharaya at 04:00 p.m. today (21) where it will lie-in-state for the public to pay final respects until 3.p.m. tomorrow (22).

The remains of the late prelate will lie in state at the Asgiriya Temple for the public to pay their last respects from tomorrow evening to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The funeral ceremony and the cremation of the prelate will be held with state sponsorship at the Police Grounds at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero passed away at the age of 67, last night (20).

Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital following a heart attack yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

Current govt. relies heavily on deception more than previous regimes - MP Dilith (English)

Current govt. relies heavily on deception more than previous regimes - MP Dilith (English)

Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena dismissed from police service after probe (English)

Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena dismissed from police service after probe (English)

Several stakeholder groups raise concerns over proposed new education reforms (English)

Several stakeholder groups raise concerns over proposed new education reforms (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)