Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday

The final rites of the late Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Sect, Most Venerable Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero is scheduled to take place with state sponsorship on Thursday (24).

The funeral ceremony will be held at the Asgiriya Police Ground in Kandy, according to a communique issued by the Temple of Tooth Relic in Kandy.

The remains of the late Thero will be taken to the Liyangastenna Purana Viharaya at 04:00 p.m. today (21) where it will lie-in-state for the public to pay final respects until 3.p.m. tomorrow (22).

The remains of the late prelate will lie in state at the Asgiriya Temple for the public to pay their last respects from tomorrow evening to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The funeral ceremony and the cremation of the prelate will be held with state sponsorship at the Police Grounds at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero passed away at the age of 67, last night (20).

Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital following a heart attack yesterday.