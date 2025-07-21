One dead while another missing after drowning in Panahaduwa lake

July 21, 2025   12:40 pm

Two individuals who went fishing in the Panahaduwa lake in Udawalawa have drowned, police stated.

The two individuals drowned while fishing using a tube as support.

The two individuals aged 29 and 30 are residents of Panahaduwa.

An area resident reportedly witnessed the moment they drowned and informed the police.

Following this, life-saving officers of the Embilipitiya Police and Sri Lanka Army divers arrived at the scene and commenced a search operation, during which the body of one individual was recovered.

The search operation is ongoing to locate the body of the other missing individual.

