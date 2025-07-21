One dead while another missing after drowning in Panahaduwa lake

Two individuals who went fishing in the Panahaduwa lake in Udawalawa have drowned, police stated.

The two individuals drowned while fishing using a tube as support.

The two individuals aged 29 and 30 are residents of Panahaduwa.

An area resident reportedly witnessed the moment they drowned and informed the police.

Following this, life-saving officers of the Embilipitiya Police and Sri Lanka Army divers arrived at the scene and commenced a search operation, during which the body of one individual was recovered.

The search operation is ongoing to locate the body of the other missing individual.