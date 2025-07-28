Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother postponed to September

July 28, 2025   11:10 am

The Colombo High Court has directed the case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother, Daisy Forest, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, be taken up for hearing on September 22.

The Attorney General filed the case alleging that Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forest committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by illegally acquiring assets and properties valued at approximately Rs. 73 million.

