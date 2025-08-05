Govt to grant free access to 26 archaeological sites for children under 18

Govt to grant free access to 26 archaeological sites for children under 18

August 5, 2025   08:53 am

The government has decided to grant free admission to children under the age of 18 to sites managed by the Central Cultural Fund (CCF).

This proposal has reportedly been approved by the Board of Governors of the Central Cultural Fund.

The primary objective of this initiative is to foster an appreciation of cultural heritage among children and to enhance awareness of the nation’s historical and cultural sites.

Accordingly, children will be granted free access to 26 archaeological sites under the purview of the Central Cultural Fund, including Sigiriya, Yapahuwa, and Dambulla.

It has also been decided to issue entry permits to foreign children under specified conditions, according to Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Gamagedara Dissanayake.

