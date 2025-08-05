No threat to National Security: Defence Secretary
August 5, 2025 10:50 am
There is currently no threat to national security, says the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).
The Defence Secretary made this statement while participating at the official ceremony where China extended assistance to the Disaster Management Centre.
He further stated that underworld activities are not directly related to national security, and that such matters are being handled by the Ministry of Public Security.