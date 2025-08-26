Another 619 individuals nabbed during special island-wide police raids

August 26, 2025   09:22 am

A total of 619 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (25).

As part of the operation, 26,216 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 27 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 396 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 73 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 23 reckless drivers and 3,810 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

