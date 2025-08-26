Case against ex-Minister Harin Fernando postponed until January

Case against ex-Minister Harin Fernando postponed until January

August 26, 2025   11:15 am

The case filed against former Minister Harin Fernando, in relation to the alleged election law violations has been postponed until January 6, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The order was issued by Badulla Magistrate Nujith de Silva, when the case was taken up for hearing this morning.

Former Minister Harin Fernando was arrested in relation to heated exchange with police while campaigning for the General Election on November 11, 2024 in Badulla.

