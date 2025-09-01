President Dissanayake visits Katchatheevu Island

September 1, 2025   10:49 pm

Following his participation today (01) in a series of inauguration and development programmes in Jaffna, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake undertook an inspection visit to Katchatheevu Island, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala and Rear Admiral Buddhika Liyanagamage, Commander Northern Naval Area also joined the President on this visit.

Earlier today, the programme to develop the Jaffna Library into an e-library was inaugurated and the construction of the Jaffna International Cricket Stadium was launched under the Patronage of the President. 

 

