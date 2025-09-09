As the Bribery Commission has filed a case against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his family members before the Colombo High Court on charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama today (09) ordered the conclusion of the proceedings pending before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court in this matter.

The Chief Magistrate directed the defendants to appear before the Colombo High Court on the scheduled dates, Ada Derana reporter said.

When the case was taken up today, officials of the Bribery Commission informed the court that indictments have been filed against the defendants before the Colombo High Court in connection with the aforementioned investigation.

Responding to a question raised by the Chief Magistrate, officials of the Bribery Commission stated that since indictments have been filed against these defendants before the Colombo High Court, the proceedings before the Magistrate’s Court can be concluded, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate, who decided to conclude the legal proceedings pending before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, ordered the defendants to appear before the High Court on the scheduled dates.

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, three daughters and son-in-law, who were named as suspects in the case, appeared before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (9).

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella,and his family members who were arrested previously by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act alleging that the defendants illegally acquired assets worth over Rs. 97 million had been released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.