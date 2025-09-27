President Dissanayake arrives in Japan for three-day visit

President Dissanayake arrives in Japan for three-day visit

September 27, 2025   07:30 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived this morning (27) at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, commencing his official visit to Japan, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

He was warmly received at the airport by Japan’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Akio ISOMATA, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Japan, Prof. Pivithuru Janak Kumarasinghe and senior officials of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the invitation of the Government of Japan, President Dissanayake is undertaking an official visit to Japan from 27 to 30 September. 

On 27 September, he is scheduled to participate as the Chief Guest at the “Expo 2025” Sri Lanka Day celebrations in Osaka, organised jointly by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Japan.

During his visit, President Dissanayake is also due to meet His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, as well as the Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Economy, Trade and Industry, for bilateral discussions.

In addition, the President will attend the Sri Lanka Investment Forum in Tokyo, organised jointly by the Sri Lanka and Japan Chambers of Commerce, the PMD said.

The President is accompanied on this visit by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, together with a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

--PMD

