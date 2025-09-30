Former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera granted bail

Former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera, who was in remand custody over allegations of preparing forged documents to sell state-owned land, has been granted bail by the Gampaha High Court.

The order was issued by Gampaha High Court Judge Nayana Seneviratne, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the hearing today, counsels representing former State Minister Ranaweera made submissions in support of granting him bail. After considering the submissions presented, Judge Nayana Seneviratne decided to release Prasanna Ranaweera and co-accused Sarath Kumara Edirisinghe on strict bail conditions.

Accordingly, each suspect was released on a cash bail of Rs. 500,000 and five surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

The Judge also ordered to impound the passports of the duo.

The suspects have been ordered to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division every Sunday.

Former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera was initially remanded until May 19 by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court after surrendering to court on May 7.

Ranaweera had been evading arrest and is an accused in the Kiribathgoda state property fraud case in which former Minister Mervyn Silva is also accused.