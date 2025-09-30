Fuel prices reduced

September 30, 2025   08:58 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (30).

According to the announcement, the price of Auto Diesel will be reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 277 per litre, and Petrol 95 Octane will be reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 335 per litre. 

Kerosene will be reduced by Rs. 5 to Rs. 180 per litre. 

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the prices of Petrol 92 Octane and Super Diesel.

The revised rates are as follows:

Auto Diesel – Rs. 277 (reduced by Rs. 6)
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 335 (reduced by Rs. 6)
Kerosene – Rs. 180 (reduced by Rs. 5)

Super Diesel – (not revised)
Petrol 92 Octane – (not revised)

