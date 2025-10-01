Few showers expected in parts of the island today

A few showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts today (01), the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over elsewhere of the island.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, and Central provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.