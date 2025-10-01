Actor-politician Vijay’s party, TVK, has suspended his statewide tour for two weeks after a stampede in Tamil Nadu’s Karur claimed 41 lives and triggered massive outrage.

The TVK announced the decision to suspend Vijay’s tour through its official X handle. “In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting programme of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. New details regarding these public meetings will be announced later,” a post read.

This was expected as Vijay is yet to meet the families of the 41 victims, although he announced a relief of Rs. 2 million for each family. Yesterday, in a recorded video, Vijay said he would meet the families soon. The stampede has also triggered a sense of fear among the party cadre and the public. The police, too, would look at the venues more closely, and a lot needs to be done by both sides to restore public confidence.

The 51-year-old actor has come under fire after 41 people, many of them women and children, died in a stampede at his rally on Sunday. The state police have said a crowd of nearly 30,000 people gathered at a venue with a capacity of about 10,000. Security guidelines were violated and proper arrangements for food and drinking water were missing, police said, adding that these factors contributed to the tragedy.

It was also pointed out that people gathered at the venue around noon, but Vijay arrived only at 7 pm.

Key TVK leaders, including the party’s Number 2 and Vijay’s aide N Anand, have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, acts endangering human life and disobedience to an order issued by a public servant. They have also been charged under the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act. TVK’s Karur West district secretary, Mathiyazhagan, and South City treasurer, Pounraj, have been arrested and are being questioned.

Vijay released an emotional video yesterday and said he had “never faced such a painful situation”. Explaining why he did not visit Karur after the tragedy, he said, “I didn’t visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of the victims and the injured) soon.”

Sending a strong message to the MK Stalin-led DMK government, he said, “CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch the party men,” he said.

Source: NDTV

- Agencies