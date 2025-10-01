The eldest son of Aruna Vidanagamage, also known as Kajja, who was recently murdered in Middeniya, issued a public statement today (01) through social and electronic media, responding to recent revelations made by his late father’s wife.

According to her statement, ‘Kajja’ was allegedly present in the suspicious vehicle that followed the car in which rugby player Wasim Thajudeen died under mysterious circumstances in 2012.

Speaking to the media, the eldest son of ‘Kajja’ questioned police as to why CCTV footage related to the investigation had not been shown to his father’s siblings to confirm whether the individual in the footage was indeed their brother.

Yesterday (30), Acting Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Minura Senarath revealed that Aruna Vidanagamage, also known as Kajja, had been identified by his wife as one of the individuals in the suspicious vehicle that followed Thajudeen’s car in 2012.

In addition to his public appearance, Induwara Vidanagamage, the eldest son of ‘Kajja’, also posted a statement on his personal Facebook account, expressing his concerns.

Excerpt from Induwara Vidanagamage’s Facebook post:



“According to police, the individual who boarded the vehicle that was following the car pursuing Wasim Thajudeen has been identified as ‘Kajja’ or Aruna Priyantha by his wife.

Why hasn’t the police shown the CCTV footage to his siblings to verify whether it was their brother in the footage?”

At a press conference held this afternoon, Induwara Vidanagamage further disclosed that a sum of money was transferred to his mother’s account following the death of his father, raising further suspicions regarding the circumstances surrounding his father’s murder.