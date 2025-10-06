CAA to take legal actions against 135 traders for selling rice at inflated prices

CAA to take legal actions against 135 traders for selling rice at inflated prices

October 6, 2025   10:24 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has stated that legal proceedings have been initiated against 135 traders across the country for selling rice at inflated prices.

The authority said that during the last month, cases have been filed against 135 traders in raids conducted across the island.

The CAA further stated that raids will continue against traders who sell rice at higher prices and for those who conceal stocks.

The CAA emphasized that individual vendors found guilty of overpricing rice may face fines ranging from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 500,000, imprisonment for up to five months, or both.

Private companies found in violation may face fines ranging from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 5 million and in cases involving concealment of rice, the authority has the power to impose fines, imprisonment, or both, in addition to confiscating the relevant goods under the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, CAA said.

Furthermore, in the event of a repeat offense, the court has the power to impose a fine of double the fine and imprisonment for up to one year, the authority further stated. 

Meanwhile, traders have highlighted a continuing shortage of ‘Keeri samba’ rice in the market and urged authorities to address the issue promptly.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Electricity tariff hike:Unions slam consultations as ineffective (English)

Electricity tariff hike:Unions slam consultations as ineffective (English)

Govt. introducing proposals that damage children&339s future - Sajith (English)

Govt. introducing proposals that damage children&339s future - Sajith (English)

New TV Derana initiative for 20th anniversary:Reality show to uncover talented athletes in Sri Lanka (English)

New TV Derana initiative for 20th anniversary:Reality show to uncover talented athletes in Sri Lanka (English)

Several housing initiatives ongoing under Indian aid - Minister (English)

Several housing initiatives ongoing under Indian aid - Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)

Pirith chanting ceremony held to mark TV Derana's 20th anniversary (English)