CAA to take legal actions against 135 traders for selling rice at inflated prices

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has stated that legal proceedings have been initiated against 135 traders across the country for selling rice at inflated prices.

The authority said that during the last month, cases have been filed against 135 traders in raids conducted across the island.

The CAA further stated that raids will continue against traders who sell rice at higher prices and for those who conceal stocks.

The CAA emphasized that individual vendors found guilty of overpricing rice may face fines ranging from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 500,000, imprisonment for up to five months, or both.

Private companies found in violation may face fines ranging from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 5 million and in cases involving concealment of rice, the authority has the power to impose fines, imprisonment, or both, in addition to confiscating the relevant goods under the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, CAA said.

Furthermore, in the event of a repeat offense, the court has the power to impose a fine of double the fine and imprisonment for up to one year, the authority further stated.

Meanwhile, traders have highlighted a continuing shortage of ‘Keeri samba’ rice in the market and urged authorities to address the issue promptly.