Three MRI scanners at Colombo National Hospital out of service?

Three MRI scanners at the Colombo National Hospital are currently non-operational, the Government Radiological Technologists’ Association (GRTA) has stated.

The President of the Association Chanaka Dharmawickrama claimed that only one MRI scanner is currently functioning at the hospital.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo, he noted that this situation has caused serious disruptions to patient care services.

Dharmawickrama further revealed that a machine used to break kidney stones, which was purchased a year ago for the Kandy National Hospital, has still not been put into use by authorities.

He therefore requested authorities to promptly address the pressing issues at hospitals across the country.