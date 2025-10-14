Court dismisses anticipatory bail application by Manusha Nanayakkara

Court dismisses anticipatory bail application by Manusha Nanayakkara

October 14, 2025   10:47 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, seeking release prior to a possible arrest by the Bribery Commission.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama delivered the order, said Ada Derana reporter.

Counsel appearing for Nanayakkara informed the court that the former minister will appear before the Bribery Commission tomorrow (15) to record a statement.

In his anticipatory bail application, Nanayakkara stated that the Bribery Commission is conducting an investigation into alleged irregularities in the process of sending workers to Israel for agricultural employment during the previous government. He further noted that there is a possibility of his arrest in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Accordingly, he had sought anticipatory bail from the court in order to secure his release in the event of such an arrest.

