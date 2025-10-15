Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge) and the atmospheric disturbances in the vicinity of the island are currently influencing the weather over the island.

Therefore, showery weather over the island is expected to be enhanced for the next few days starting from today (15).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Ampara District.

Showers may occur in Western, Southern and Northern provinces in the morning too, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.