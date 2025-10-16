U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has clarified that the U.S. Department of State’s travel advisory for Sri Lanka remains unchanged at Level 2.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Chung stated,

“The U.S. Department of State regularly issues travel advisory updates to allow U.S. citizens to make informed international travel decisions.”

She further noted that,

“The Travel Advisory issued for Sri Lanka on October 9 remains at Level 2--there was no change to the advisory level.”

The Level 2 advisory indicates that U.S. citizens are advised to exercise increased caution while traveling in Sri Lanka.