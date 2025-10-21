Heavy traffic congestion along several roads in Colombo due to rain

Heavy traffic congestion has been reported along several roads in Colombo due to the prevailing heavy rains.

It is reported that several roads are inundated due to rains, resulting in severe traffic congestion, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile, police have requested motorists to exercise caution amidst heavy showers.

Meanwhile, the prevailing low-level atmospheric disturbance to the east of Sri Lanka still persists and it is likely to develop into a low pressure area within the next 24 hours, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Under the influence of this system, cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island today (21), the Met. Department said.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern and Northern provinces.

Heavy falls of above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the island after 1.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the general has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.