Pakistan Navy seizes record amount of narcotics worth nearly $1bn in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy seizes record amount of narcotics worth nearly $1bn in Arabian Sea

October 22, 2025   05:40 pm

The Pakistan Navy seized a record amount of narcotics worth more than $972 million in the Arabian Sea, the US Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) said.

The CMF said in a statement on Tuesday that the operation was carried out by Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook, which was part of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150’s Focused Operation AL MASMAK.

“Over a 48-hour period, PNS Yarmook conducted boarding operations of two dhows; neither vessels were transmitting on Automatic Identification System (AIS) or displaying any external markings, both were subsequently identified as having no nationality,” it said.

On Oct. 18, the crew boarded the first dhow and seized more than two tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) with an estimated street value of $822.4 million. Less than two days later, they intercepted another dhow carrying 350 kg of ICE worth $140 million and 50 kg of cocaine worth $10 million, according to the statement.

The seized narcotics were tested and later disposed of, it said.

“The success of this focused operation highlights the importance of the multinational collaboration,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of CTF 150.

“PNS Yarmook has had one of the most successful narcotics seizures for CMF, which is directly attributed to the expertise and collaboration of our naval forces within the organization,” he added.

Launched on Oct. 16, Operation AL MASMAK involved coordinated participation from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, France, Spain, and the US.

The Combined Maritime Forces, comprising 47 partner nations, works to uphold the international rules-based maritime order, ensuring stability and security across 3.2 million square miles of vital sea lanes.

Source: Anadolu Agency

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

Private pharmacies dispensing medicine without prescriptions, claims union (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

No name or colour changes to 1990 'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service - Minister (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

21 Ruhuna Uni. students arrested and remanded after violent clash injures six (English)

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan's first female Prime Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindu devotees worldwid (English)