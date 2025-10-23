High-level meeting held to strengthen security measures at BIA

October 23, 2025   07:15 pm

A high-level meeting was held at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today (23) jointly chaired by the Deputy Minister of Ports and Aviation, Janith Ruwan Kodituwakku, and the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha.

The meeting focused on reviewing matters related to strengthening the overall security of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), the country’s main aviation gateway to the world, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Secretary emphasized the vital importance of maintaining the highest possible levels of security at the Bandaranaike International Airport, noting its crucial role in national security, economic growth, and international connectivity. 

He further emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers, airline crew, airport staff, and all other individuals associated with airport operations. 

He commended the commitment of all stakeholders and stressed the importance of continuous coordination to uphold the highest standards of safety and security at the BIA, the statement said. 

The discussions also focused on curbing illegal activities, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and improving existing response mechanisms to potential threats.

 Participants shared their observations and challenges faced in their respective areas, offering practical solutions to improve the effectiveness of current procedures. 

It was unanimously agreed that a comprehensive mechanism would be established to streamline the efforts of all relevant institutions, fostering closer collaboration and creating a more efficient and unified approach to airport security management, according to the Defence Ministry. 

Subsequently, the Deputy Minister, accompanied by the Defence Secretary and other top officials, made an inspection visit of the BIA premises to take stock of the existing security measures in place, it added.

Top officials of related state institutes including the Secretary Ministry of Ports and Aviation, Chief of National Intelligence, IG, Director General (DG) Sri Lanka Customs, DG SIS, Chairman Airport and Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka, DG Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka, Controller General (Act) of Immigrations and Emigrations Department, Director, Border Risk Assessment Centre, DG of Military Intelligence, Director Air Intelligence (SLAF), Snr DIG Western Province, DIG Colombo North, DIGs of PNB and Special Branch, Director Quarantine Services and senior tri forces, police and state officers also took part in the discussions.

