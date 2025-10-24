Chamod and Pasindu win gold, Viknaraj clinches silver at South Asian Athletics Championship

Sri Lanka has won two gold medals and a silver at the 4th SAAF South Asian Senior Athletics Championship, which kicked off on Friday (24) at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Ranchi, India.

Chamod Yodasinghe earned the title of South Asia’s fastest man by winning gold in the Men’s 100m at the South Asian Athletics Championship 2025, clocking an impressive 10.30 seconds, and setting a new championship record.

Meanwhile, Pasindu Malshan won Sri Lanka’s first gold medal at the championship, claiming victory in the Men’s Triple Jump event with a leap of 16.19 metres in Ranchi.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s Viknaraj Vakshan secured the silver medal in the Men’s 5000m event at the 4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025.

Contingents from six South Asian nations, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, are participating in the championship, which will feature a wide range of track and field events over the coming days.