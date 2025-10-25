15 reservoirs spilling due to heavy rainfall

October 25, 2025   12:12 pm

The Irrigation Department reports that about 15 small and large reservoirs are spilling due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Irrigation Director General L.S. Sooriyabandara stated that six spill gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened, releasing water at a capacity of 5,087 cubic feet per second into the Kala Oya.

Several other reservoirs, including Siyambalangamuwa, Deduru Oya, Batalagoda, Hakwatuna Oya, and Yodha Wewa, are also spilling, the department added.

The Irrigation Department has cautioned that water levels may rise further if heavy rainfall continues, urging residents in affected areas to remain careful and vigilant.

