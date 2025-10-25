Nationwide tsunami mock drill scheduled for Nov. 5  DMC

Nationwide tsunami mock drill scheduled for Nov. 5  DMC

October 25, 2025   01:36 pm

The Director General of the Disaster Management Center (DMC), Major General (Retd.) Sampath Kotuwegoda, announced that preparations are underway for a tsunami mock exercise covering the entire island on November 5.

Major General Kotuwegoda noted that several minor earthquakes have occurred in the vicinity of Sumatra Trench over the past month.

He made these remarks while participating in a discussion on tsunami preparedness with officials from the Tri-Forces, Police, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations.

The exercise, scheduled for November 5, is being organized by a regional body involving 28 countries that are members of the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC).

According to the DMC, the exercise will be conducted in the Kalutara, Matara, Jaffna, and Batticaloa districts as a major part of tsunami preparedness, while also covering other districts across the island.

Major General Kotuwegoda emphasized that if an earthquake measuring more than 6.5 on the Richter scale is reported off the coast of Sumatra Trench, there is a risk of a tsunami affecting Sri Lanka, and prior preparation is essential.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Madura Vithanage appointed Head of Sarvajana Balaya's National Operations (English)

Madura Vithanage appointed Head of Sarvajana Balaya's National Operations (English)

Govt committed to advancing women's economic participation - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

Govt committed to advancing women's economic participation - PM Harini Amarasuriya (English)

How can thugs be provided with police security? - Deputy Minister questions (English)

How can thugs be provided with police security? - Deputy Minister questions (English)

Skipper of boat that transported Ishara Sewwandi to India arrested in Jaffna (English)

Skipper of boat that transported Ishara Sewwandi to India arrested in Jaffna (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-10-24

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)

Police discover 2 luxury passenger transport buses owned by 'Backhoe Saman' (English)