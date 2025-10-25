Nationwide tsunami mock drill scheduled for Nov. 5  DMC

The Director General of the Disaster Management Center (DMC), Major General (Retd.) Sampath Kotuwegoda, announced that preparations are underway for a tsunami mock exercise covering the entire island on November 5.

Major General Kotuwegoda noted that several minor earthquakes have occurred in the vicinity of Sumatra Trench over the past month.

He made these remarks while participating in a discussion on tsunami preparedness with officials from the Tri-Forces, Police, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations.

The exercise, scheduled for November 5, is being organized by a regional body involving 28 countries that are members of the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC).

According to the DMC, the exercise will be conducted in the Kalutara, Matara, Jaffna, and Batticaloa districts as a major part of tsunami preparedness, while also covering other districts across the island.

Major General Kotuwegoda emphasized that if an earthquake measuring more than 6.5 on the Richter scale is reported off the coast of Sumatra Trench, there is a risk of a tsunami affecting Sri Lanka, and prior preparation is essential.