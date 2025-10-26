17,000 children living under highly vulnerable conditions: Public Security Minister

Around 17,000 children living under highly vulnerable conditions have been identified, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated.

Minister Ananda Wijepala noted that the government is monitoring children at all levels and is taking steps to ensure the social protection of every child without leaving anyone behind.

He made these remarks today (26) while attending an event to felicitate the A/L Exam Outstanding Achievers in the North Western Province at the North Western Provincial Council Auditorium.

The Minister further said that the current government, led by the President, is committed to creating a country that is suitable for the future generations to live in.