Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court a short while ago, Ada Derana reporter said.

The case filed against former President Ranil under the Public Property Act is scheduled to be considered at 1:30 p.m. today (29) at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The case has been filed pertaining to allegations that the former President misused state funds to visit the United Kingdom in 2023 to attend a ceremony organized to honor his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, at a British university while serving as Head of State.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on August 22, 2025 after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement. He was subsequently produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and remanded until 26 August.

After reviewing the medical reports submitted on behalf of the former President, Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura on 26 August ordered his release on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each and scheduled the case to be recalled today.