Former President Ranil arrives at Fort Magistrates Court

Former President Ranil arrives at Fort Magistrates Court

October 29, 2025   01:12 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court a short while ago, Ada Derana reporter said.

The case filed against former President Ranil under the Public Property Act is scheduled to be considered at 1:30 p.m. today (29) at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The case has been filed pertaining to allegations that the former President misused state funds to visit the United Kingdom in 2023 to attend a ceremony organized to honor his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, at a British university while serving as Head of State.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on August 22, 2025 after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement. He was subsequently produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and remanded until 26 August.

After reviewing the medical reports submitted on behalf of the former President, Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura on 26 August ordered his release on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each and scheduled the case to be recalled today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Govt will continue to strengthen culture of research and innovation - PM Harini (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)

Health official issue warning as dengue cases on the rise amidst rainy weather (English)

Over 230,000 school children in Colombo District addicted to drugs  prisons official (English)

Over 230,000 school children in Colombo District addicted to drugs  prisons official (English)

New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval (English)

New regulations on drug testing for motorists to be presented to Parliament for approval (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)

Former ministers, officials accused of accepting bribes to send people abroad - Foreign Minister (English)