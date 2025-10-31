Sri Lanka confirms tourists not required to obtain Electronic Travel Authorisation

Sri Lanka confirms tourists not required to obtain Electronic Travel Authorisation

October 31, 2025   11:38 am

Tourists travelling to Sri Lanka are not required to obtain Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to their arrival in the island nation, the authorities said.  

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said in a statement on Thursday that it has withdrawn the requirement, which came into effect on October 15.

As per the new directive, all ETA and visa issuance services will continue to operate under the existing procedures until further notice.  “Travellers may therefore apply for visas under the same process that existed before October 15,” the statement said.  

India has been Sri Lanka’s biggest inbound tourism market for the last three months — July to September.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has decided to set up four new high courts to tackle the current backlog of cases in order to expedite them, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said Tuesday.

These new high courts would be set up in state bungalows that are to be vacated by former presidents after the government stripped them of their privileges last month.

Source: PTI
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Drug menace will be defeated and victory is certain  President (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Chinese envoy on how expanding RMB cooperation can help Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Sri Lanka's elderly population increased to 18% (English)

Three-wheelers, school transport services and taxis to be regulated (English)

Three-wheelers, school transport services and taxis to be regulated (English)

🔴LIVER : Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

🔴LIVER : Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025-10-30

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm