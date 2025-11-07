LIVE UPDATES: 2026 Budget Speech

- He said that SriLankan Airlines’ debt, which has now increased to USD 210 million, still needs to be restructured and that the government expects to restructure that before December this year.

- He said that global rating agencies, including Fitch Rating, Moody’s and S&P, have raised Sri Lanka’s credit ratings gradually, due to the progress achieved.

- The President said the debt restructuring task has been almost completed and that the trust of local and foreign investors has been further strengthened.

- He stated that by the end of the year 2025, they will be able to reach the country’s economic situation which existed before the economic crisis.

- The country’s debt could be reduced to a percentage of 87% by 2030, the President said.

- He added that they are expecting the state revenue to reach 16% of the GDP this year, after two decades.

- We are expecting the country’s official reserve assets to reach USD 7 billion by the end of this year, he said.

- We will do our utmost to maintain inflation at a level below 5%, the President said, adding that the situation has now turned positive.

- The President said that the incumbent government was able to reestablish state finances, economic and social stability within a short period of just one year through reforms.

- President Dissanayake said that the government has been able to re-establish its fiscal position and achieve macroeconomic stabilisation within a year by controlling inflation and building reserves.

- “It gives me immense pleasure to deliver our second national budget,” said President Dissanayake, commencing his budget speech.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who arrived in Parliament, commenced delivering the 2026 Budget Speech a short while ago.

The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the Budget 2026 to be presented to the Parliament during the special Cabinet meeting held this morning (07).

Accordingly, the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2026, the country’s 80th Budget Speech, is currently being delivered by President Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

This is the National People’s Power (NPP) government’s second budget proposal.

Accordingly, the Budget Debate on the Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (08) to December 05.

The second reading vote on the 2026 Budget is scheduled to be held on November 14 at 6.00 p.m.

The Committee Stage debate will be held for 17 days from November 15 to December 05.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 05.

The Budget Debate is scheduled to be held every day during the Budget Period, except for public holidays and Sundays, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

