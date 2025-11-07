Rs. 440 mln allocated to empower women entrepreneurs and welfare programmes

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that Rs. 240 million will be allocated to uplift self-employment, household industries, etc., carried out by women entrepreneurs across the island at the Divisional Secretariat level.

He stated that under this initiative, assistance will be provided to women entrepreneurs to start new businesses and strengthen existing self-employment activities.

In addition, the President said that Rs. 200 million has been proposed for programmes aimed at improving the welfare of women.