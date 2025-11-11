NPP passes inaugural budget of Arachchikattuwa PS with the support of UNP

NPP passes inaugural budget of Arachchikattuwa PS with the support of UNP

November 11, 2025   11:54 am

The National People’s Power (NPP) today (11) succeeded in passing the inaugural budget of the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha in Puttalam with the support of the United National Party (UNP).

The NPP managed to secure the deciding vote after the initial voting ended in a tie.

At the last local government election, the National People’s Power (NPP) secured 10 seats in the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured six seats, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) received two seats, the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) obtained two seats while the United National Party (UNP) and an independent group received one seat each.

However, during the election of the Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman, the position was secured by the NPP with the support of two opposition members.

At today’s inaugural budget session, all 10 NPP members, along with the UNP member, voted in favor of the budget.

Accordingly, the budget received 11 votes in favor and 11 against.

As the votes were tied, the Chairman exercised his casting vote, enabling the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha’s inaugural budget to be passed.

