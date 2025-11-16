Youth drowns while bathing in seas off Galle Face Green
November 16, 2025 06:33 pm
One of the two individuals who were rescued and hospitalized after being swept away by currents while bathing at the Galle Face beach in Colombo has passed away.
The two individuals were rescued with the help of a boat that was in the Port City area and were admitted to the hospital.
However, one of the individuals has been confirmed to have died.
It has been revealed that the two individuals are employed in Maharagama.