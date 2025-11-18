Gambling Regulatory Authority Act to be implemented from Dec. 1

Gambling Regulatory Authority Act to be implemented from Dec. 1

November 18, 2025   10:13 am

The government has decided to implement the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act from December 01, 2025. 

It is reported that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued the relevant Gazette notification.

Accordingly, the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act, No. 17 of 2015, is scheduled to take effect on December 01, 2025.

The Bill, which makes provisions for establishing the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act, was recently passed in Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne on September 03 endorsed the certification on the Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.  

The new Act provides for the regulation and control of all types of gaming activities, except for lotteries and social gaming.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. must reveal all details of recently signed key bilateral pacts  opposition (English)

Govt. must reveal all details of recently signed key bilateral pacts  opposition (English)

GMOA to launch trade union action today (English)

GMOA to launch trade union action today (English)

Police clarify video footage showing removal of Buddha statue from temple premises in Trincomalee (English)

Police clarify video footage showing removal of Buddha statue from temple premises in Trincomalee (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)