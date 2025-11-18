Gambling Regulatory Authority Act to be implemented from Dec. 1

The government has decided to implement the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act from December 01, 2025.

It is reported that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued the relevant Gazette notification.

Accordingly, the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act, No. 17 of 2015, is scheduled to take effect on December 01, 2025.

The Bill, which makes provisions for establishing the Gambling Regulatory Authority Act, was recently passed in Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne on September 03 endorsed the certification on the Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

The new Act provides for the regulation and control of all types of gaming activities, except for lotteries and social gaming.