SC adjourns verdict on petitions challenging ASP promotions in 2019

November 18, 2025   10:52 am

The Supreme Court has adjourned the announcement of its verdict on the Fundamental Rights petitions filed by 148 Chief Inspectors of Police (CIs), who claim they suffered severe injustice due to irregularities in the marking process of the interviews held for promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 2019. 

The petitioners are therefore seeking an order to nullify those promotions, said Ada Derana reporter.

These petitions were taken up yesterday (17) before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, and Justices Mahinda Samayawardena and Sampath Wijeratne.

The petitioning Chief Inspectors stated that they had participated in the 2019 examination for promotion to the rank of ASP. They alleged that the procedure followed to award marks to candidates was unlawful and that they were subjected to significant injustice.

They also noted that 232 Chief Inspectors of Police were promoted to the rank of ASP following the said process.

The petitioners have requested that the Supreme Court deliver a ruling stating that all such promotions were illegal and that their fundamental rights had been violated.

