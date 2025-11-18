200kg of suspected narcotics found floating at sea off Beruwala

A total of two parcels containing around 100 kilograms each of suspected narcotics were recovered during a joint operation conducted by the Western Province  North Police Crime Division and the Sri Lanka Navy this morning (18).

The parcels were found floating in the sea about 2.5 nautical miles off Beruwala, police said.

Meanwhile, a parcel containing an estimated 20 to 25 kilograms of suspected narcotics washed ashore and was recovered by police on Bentota Beach this morning.