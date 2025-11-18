200kg of suspected narcotics found floating at sea off Beruwala
November 18, 2025 11:01 am
A total of two parcels containing around 100 kilograms each of suspected narcotics were recovered during a joint operation conducted by the Western Province North Police Crime Division and the Sri Lanka Navy this morning (18).
The parcels were found floating in the sea about 2.5 nautical miles off Beruwala, police said.
Meanwhile, a parcel containing an estimated 20 to 25 kilograms of suspected narcotics washed ashore and was recovered by police on Bentota Beach this morning.