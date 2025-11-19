Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district after 1.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.