Train services on coastal line restricted to Weligama following derailment

November 22, 2025   02:57 pm

The Railway Department has announced that train operations on the Coastal Railway Line will be restricted up to Weligama until further notice.

The decision follows an incident yesterday (21) at around 2:05 p.m., when a slow train travelling from Matara to Maradana derailed between the Kamburugamuwa and Weligama railway stations.

Railway staff subsequently placed the train back on the tracks; however, it derailed again at the same location, the department said.

The department stated that efforts to re-rail the train are currently underway.

As a result, train movement on the Coastal Railway Line will be limited from Colombo to Weligama.

