Very heavy rains above 200 mm are likely in some areas today

Very heavy falls above 200 mm are likely at some places in North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district and above 150mm are likely at some places in North, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Batticaloa districts.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the other areas of the island.

Very strong winds of about (60-70) kmph can be expected at times over the most parts of the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy showers and strong winds.