Very heavy rains above 200 mm are likely in some areas today

Very heavy rains above 200 mm are likely in some areas today

November 27, 2025   05:43 am

Very heavy falls above 200 mm are likely at some places in North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district and above 150mm are likely at some places in North, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Batticaloa districts.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the other areas of the island.

Very strong winds of about (60-70) kmph can be expected at times over the most parts of the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy showers and strong winds.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)

Sri Lanka set to record highest reserves post-crisis - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka set to record highest reserves post-crisis - CBSL Governor (English)

Energy Minister addresses concerns over Mannar wind power plants (English)

Energy Minister addresses concerns over Mannar wind power plants (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Low pressure zones in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy rains until Nov. 29 (English)

Low pressure zones in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy rains until Nov. 29 (English)

Cabinet approval to suspend issuance of new licences to operate analogue TV channels (English)

Cabinet approval to suspend issuance of new licences to operate analogue TV channels (English)