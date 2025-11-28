Indias INS Vikrant to deploy helicopters for flood relief efforts in Sri Lanka

Indias INS Vikrant to deploy helicopters for flood relief efforts in Sri Lanka

November 28, 2025   03:19 pm

India has expressed its willingness to provide helicopters for rescue operations to assist people affected by the ongoing disaster situation in Sri Lanka.

INS Vikrant, an Indian aircraft carrier is currently anchored at the Colombo Port, and the helicopters onboard are expected to be deployed for these rescue efforts.

According to reports, this agreement follows a formal request made by the Sri Lankan government through the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

