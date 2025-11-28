Sri Lankan cricketers to donate Pakistan tour earnings to help flood victims

November 28, 2025   07:18 pm

The Sri Lankan cricket team, which is currently participating in a tri-series tournament in Pakistan, has decided to donate tour money and match fees from the series to support those affected floods and landslides in Sri Lanka. 

In a Facebook post, Sri Lanka’s Head Coach Sanath Jayasuriya said that the players and support staff are saddened by the situation that their fellow Sri Lankans are facing as a result of the devastating floods and landslides back home.

“As a team, our hearts go out to all of you and we have decided to donate the tour money and match fees from the Pakistan series to support those affected.” 

“We will continue to do more once we return home. Please stay safe, follow guidelines and care for one another during this difficult time. Standing together with all Sri Lankans,” Jayasuriya said, speaking on behalf of the team and support staff.

At least 56 people have died in Sri Lanka as of Friday morning following days of relentless rainfall and powerful winds, even as Cyclone Ditwah continues its trajectory toward the north and northwest. 

More than 12,000 families — roughly 43,000 individuals — are directly impacted, prompting authorities to issue nationwide weather warnings.

