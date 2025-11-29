Indian rescue team arrives to assist flood victims in Sri Lanka

An Indian rescue team arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (29) to support ongoing relief efforts following severe weather conditions in the country.

The team, arriving on an Indian aircraft, comprises 76 men and four women, and is accompanied by four rescue dogs.

They have also brought essential disaster relief equipment to assist in rescue and relief operations, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Indian team’s mission is to rapidly support the authorities in reaching and assisting those affected by flooding across the island.