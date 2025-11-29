Indian rescue team arrives to assist flood victims in Sri Lanka

November 29, 2025   09:35 am

An Indian rescue team arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (29) to support ongoing relief efforts following severe weather conditions in the country.

The team, arriving on an Indian aircraft, comprises 76 men and four women, and is accompanied by four rescue dogs. 

They have also brought essential disaster relief equipment to assist in rescue and relief operations, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Indian team’s mission is to rapidly support the authorities in reaching and assisting those affected by flooding across the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Tri-forces personnel deployed to assist disaster relief operations across Sri Lanka (English)

Tri-forces personnel deployed to assist disaster relief operations across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2025.11.28

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

President chairs emergency meeting with govt and opposition MPs in Parliament (English)

Health officials warn of increase in HIV cases in Sri Lanka (English)

Health officials warn of increase in HIV cases in Sri Lanka (English)