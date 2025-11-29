Landslide reported in Ankumbura; many persons reported missing

A landslide has occurred in the Ankumbura area, within the Alawathugoda Police Division, as a result of the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

According to police, the incident took place in the Rambuk Ela area along the Ankumbura–Alawathugoda road.

The landslide has caused displacement and possible loss of life; however, police state that no confirmed details have been reported so far.

Around 800 families reside in the village, and a significant number of individuals are reported missing, according to initial information.

Relief teams have not yet been able to access the affected area, Ada Derana reporter said.

Alawathugoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.