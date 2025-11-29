High-risk flood situation in lower Mahaweli River basin; residents urged to evacuate

The Irrigation Department reports that, due to the heavy rainfall received in the Mahaweli River catchment areas and current water level readings at the Manampitiya gauging station, the major flood situation in low-lying areas of the lower Mahaweli River basin is expected to escalate to a critical flood level.

The areas at risk fall under the Dimbulagala, Thamankaduwa, Welikanda, Lankapura, Medirigiriya, Seruwila, Kanthale, Kinniya, and Muttur Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

Residents living near the Mahaweli River in these regions are strongly advised to remain extremely vigilant and to take all necessary measures to ensure their safety in light of the developing situation, it said.

Authorities emphasize that people residing in low-lying areas on both sides of the river should evacuate as soon as possible.

Relevant Disaster Management officials urge the public to act promptly and adhere to safety directives issued for their protection.