Showers or thundershowers expected in several provinces after 2pm

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Badulla and Matale districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala and Ampara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.