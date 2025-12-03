Nearly 390,000 water supply connections yet to be restored

December 3, 2025   05:44 am

A total of 387,964 domestic water supply connections that were disrupted due to landslides and flooding in recent days, have not been restored thus far.

Out of 2,947,833 water supply connections across the island, a substantial portion was damaged owing to the disaster situation.

Around 66% of the water supply connections in the Kandy District have not yet been restored.

Furthermore, 75.09 % of the connections in the Kegalle District, 41.34% in the Kurunegala District and 52.82% connections in the Puttalam District are yet to be restored, according to the statement issued by the Office of the Commissioner-General of Essential Services.

