Navy seizes over 70 kg of narcotics from abandoned boat in Kalpitiya
File Photo.

December 6, 2025   07:52 am

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized 63.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and over 14.5 kilograms of heroin, concealed in three fertilizer sacks, during an operation off the Kalpitiya coast last night (05).

Navy officers discovered the drugs on a boat abandoned by its crew on the beach at Ippantivu, Kalpitiya. 

The recovered narcotics were subsequently handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation, said police.

It is reported that the boat’s owner, who allegedly used it to transport the narcotics, is a resident of the Kalpitiya area. 

The Police Narcotics Bureau is continuing its investigation to apprehend the suspect.

