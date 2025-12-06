Landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas further extended
December 6, 2025 07:28 pm
The ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning issued to multiple areas in five districts has been extended.
Accordingly, the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) landslide warning will be in effect till 04:00 p.m. tomorrow (06).
Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:
Kandy District: Pathadumbara, Kundasale, Pathahewaheta, Panvila, Medadumbara, Doluwa, Thumpane, Udunuwara, Deltota, Ganga Ihala Korale, Pasbage Korale, Yatinuwara, Hatharaliyadda, Ududumbara, Minipe, Udapalatha, Gangawata Korale, Akurana, Poojapitiya and Harispattuwa Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas
Kegalle District: Aranayaka, Mawanella, Dehiowita, Bulathkohupitiya, Rambukkana, Ruwanwella, Deraniyagala, Kegalle, Galigamuwa, Yatiyanthota and Warakapola Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas
Kurunegala District: Alawwa, Rideegama, Polgahawela, Mallawapitiya and Mawathagama Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas
Matale District: Ukuwela, Naula, Yatawatta, Laggala Pallegama, Pallepola, Matale, Rattota, Ambanganga Korale and Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas
Nuwara Eliya District: Hanguranketha, Mathurata, Nildandahinna and Walapane Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas
The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with the Level 2 (Amber) warning advising people to remain cautious and vigilant, are as follows:
Badulla District: Uva Paranagama, Badulla, Kandeketiya, Bandarawela, Soranathota, Hali_Ela, Meegahakivula, Ella, Welimada, Haputhale, Lunugala, Haldummulla and Passara DSDs and surrounding areas
Kurunegala District: Narammala DSD and surrounding areas
Ratnapura District: Godakawela, Kahawaththa and Kolonna DSDs and surrounding areas
Nuwara Eliya District: Kothmale West, Norwood, Ambagamuwa Korale, Thalawakele, Kothmale East and Nuwara Eliya DSDs and surrounding areas
The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with the Level 1 (Yellow) warning advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:
Colombo District: Seethawaka and Padukka DSDs and surrounding areas
Galle District: Elpitiya and Yakkalamulla DSDs and surrounding areas
Gampaha District: Mirigama, Divulapitiya and Attanagalla DSDs and surrounding areas
Kalutara District: Ingiriya, Bulathsinhala and Horana DSDs and surrounding areas
Matara District: Pasgoda and Athuraliya DSDs and surrounding areas
Monaragala District: Bibila and Medagama DSDs and surrounding areas
Ratnapura District: Kuruwita, Balangoda, Eheliyagoda, Pelmadulla, Kaltota, Kalawana, Openayake, Ayagama, Nivithigala, Imbulpe, Elapatha, Ratnapura and Kiriella DSDs and surrounding areas