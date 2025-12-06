Landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas further extended

Landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas further extended

December 6, 2025   07:28 pm

The ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning issued to multiple areas in five districts has been extended.

Accordingly, the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) landslide warning will be in effect till 04:00 p.m. tomorrow (06).

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:

Kandy District: Pathadumbara, Kundasale, Pathahewaheta, Panvila, Medadumbara, Doluwa, Thumpane, Udunuwara, Deltota, Ganga Ihala Korale, Pasbage Korale, Yatinuwara, Hatharaliyadda, Ududumbara, Minipe, Udapalatha, Gangawata Korale, Akurana, Poojapitiya and Harispattuwa Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Aranayaka, Mawanella, Dehiowita, Bulathkohupitiya, Rambukkana, Ruwanwella, Deraniyagala, Kegalle, Galigamuwa, Yatiyanthota and Warakapola Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Alawwa, Rideegama, Polgahawela, Mallawapitiya and Mawathagama Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas

Matale District: Ukuwela, Naula, Yatawatta, Laggala Pallegama, Pallepola, Matale, Rattota, Ambanganga Korale and Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Hanguranketha, Mathurata, Nildandahinna and Walapane Divisional Secretariat Division(s) (DSD) and surrounding areas

The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with the Level 2 (Amber) warning advising people to remain cautious and vigilant, are as follows:

Badulla District: Uva Paranagama, Badulla, Kandeketiya, Bandarawela, Soranathota, Hali_Ela, Meegahakivula, Ella, Welimada, Haputhale, Lunugala, Haldummulla and Passara DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Narammala DSD and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Godakawela, Kahawaththa and Kolonna DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Kothmale West, Norwood, Ambagamuwa Korale, Thalawakele, Kothmale East and Nuwara Eliya DSDs and surrounding areas

The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with the Level 1 (Yellow) warning advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Colombo District: Seethawaka and Padukka DSDs and surrounding areas

Galle District: Elpitiya and Yakkalamulla DSDs and surrounding areas

Gampaha District: Mirigama, Divulapitiya and Attanagalla DSDs and surrounding areas

Kalutara District: Ingiriya, Bulathsinhala and Horana DSDs and surrounding areas

Matara District: Pasgoda and Athuraliya DSDs and surrounding areas

Monaragala District: Bibila and Medagama DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Kuruwita, Balangoda, Eheliyagoda, Pelmadulla, Kaltota, Kalawana, Openayake, Ayagama, Nivithigala, Imbulpe, Elapatha, Ratnapura and Kiriella DSDs and surrounding areas

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Increase in rainfall expected in several areas after December 09 - Met. Dept (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Repair and restoration of disaster-affected roads continues across the island (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Overseas Sri Lankans have donated nearly Rs. 700 million so far to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)